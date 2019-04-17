wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Gunning For Velveteen Dream, Highlights From Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
– Dominik Dijakovic is looking ahead toward a possible match with Velveteen Dream. Following his win on this week’s NXT, Dijakovic cut a promo saying that he has his sights set on Dream’s North American Championship, which you can see below:
You can #FeastYourEyes… but you better not blink.@DijakovicWWE may have just taken down his opponent in record time! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dBPfxpqfNQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 18, 2019
FEAST YOUR EYES, @VelveteenWWE… Because @DijakovicWWE has his sights set on the NXT North American Title! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5eHwvbl7cn
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2019
– WWE posted the highlights from the Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler match on this week’s NXT. Baszler defeated Sane by DQ and with the loss, Sane does not get any more NXT Women’s Championship shots. Sane shouldn’t be too worried about that though, having been called up to Smackdown this week.
