wrestling / News

WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Gunning For Velveteen Dream, Highlights From Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dominik Dijakovic nxt

– Dominik Dijakovic is looking ahead toward a possible match with Velveteen Dream. Following his win on this week’s NXT, Dijakovic cut a promo saying that he has his sights set on Dream’s North American Championship, which you can see below:

– WWE posted the highlights from the Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler match on this week’s NXT. Baszler defeated Sane by DQ and with the loss, Sane does not get any more NXT Women’s Championship shots. Sane shouldn’t be too worried about that though, having been called up to Smackdown this week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Dijakovic, Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, The Velveteen Dream, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading