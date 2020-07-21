wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Makes Fun of Karrion Kross’ Tattoos, Stock Update, Full John Cena vs. Braun Strowman Match
– Ahead of their match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Dijakovic made fun of Karrion Kross’ tattoos on Twitter, which you can see below. Dijakovic wrote, “Two more days until I beat the MS Paint tattoos off of Cosplay Goldberg while Sub-Zero’s Grandmother watches.”
Two more days until I beat the MS Paint tattoos off of Cosplay Goldberg while Sub-Zero’s Grandmother watches. pic.twitter.com/ujGhIOTjHJ
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) July 20, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock price opened today at $46.30 per share. As of writing this, it’s currently sitting at $46.27.
– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. Braun Strowman from the September 11, 2017 episode of Raw. That match video is available below.
