WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Makes NXT Takeover: Portland Promise, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Tour WWE HQ

– Dominik Dijakovic has a promise for tomorrow’s NXT Takeover: Portland and his match with Keith Lee. Dijakovic kept his prediction simple, posting, “I promise you, I am winning that title” as you can see below:

I promise you, I am winning that title. pic.twitter.com/rxsAJVewR4 — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) February 15, 2020

– WWE shared video of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae celebrating Valentine’s Day with a tour of WWE Headquarters: