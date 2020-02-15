wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Makes NXT Takeover: Portland Promise, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Tour WWE HQ
February 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Dominik Dijakovic has a promise for tomorrow’s NXT Takeover: Portland and his match with Keith Lee. Dijakovic kept his prediction simple, posting, “I promise you, I am winning that title” as you can see below:
I promise you, I am winning that title. pic.twitter.com/rxsAJVewR4
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) February 15, 2020
– WWE shared video of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae celebrating Valentine’s Day with a tour of WWE Headquarters:
