WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Promises Response to Keith Lee, FOX Hypes Smackdown Debut

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dominik Dijakovic

– WWE posted the following video featuring Dominik Dijakovic promising to give a response to Keith Lee on this week’s episode of NXT. The two are set to face off on this week’s show.

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted the following video to hype next week’s debut of the brand on Fridays on the network:

Dominik Dijakovic, FOX, Keith Lee, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

