wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Promises Response to Keith Lee, FOX Hypes Smackdown Debut
– WWE posted the following video featuring Dominik Dijakovic promising to give a response to Keith Lee on this week’s episode of NXT. The two are set to face off on this week’s show.
.@dijakovicwwe responds… tomorrow @USA_Network. @RealKeithLee and @DijakovicWWE clash. pic.twitter.com/AX51ygMctv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2019
– The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted the following video to hype next week’s debut of the brand on Fridays on the network:
Past & present @WWE Superstars, including @steveaustinBSR, @HulkHogan, @BeckyLynchWWE, and more, will descend upon the @STAPLESCenter to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SmackDown.
📺Watch the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown Oct. 4, at 8p ET/7p CT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/IIqpSrIwoi
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae Thought Her Intergender Work Would Hurt Her WWE Chances
- David McLane on How Far WOW Has Come Since It Started, The Rise of Women’s Wrestling, Ronda Rousey Changing Women’s Sports
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW