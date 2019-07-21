wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Returns at NXT Live Event, Synopses For Upcoming Miz & Mrs. Episodes
– Dominik Dijakovic made his return from injury at Saturday night’s NXT live event. Dijakovic, who has been out since May due to a torn meniscus, defeated Cezar Bononi at the event:
– Per PWInsider, the synopses for the upcoming episodes of Miz & Mrs., which returns this week, are as follows:
July 23rd: “Mike and Maryse host a dinner party for a famous chef. An impulse purchase blows up in Mike’s face.”
July 30th: “Mike puts Monroe through crawling boot camp, then goes overboard when baby-proofing Castle Marmiz.”
August 6th: “Mike struggles with his new “good guy” image in the WWE. Maryse wants Mike to be a better listener.”
August 13th: “Mike drags Maryse to a Renaissance Faire to be treated like royalty; the Mizanins battle a snake.”
August 20th: “Maryse’s family comes to visit the couple in Austin, Texas; Mike loses Maryse’s title after losing a bet.”
