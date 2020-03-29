wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Selling Autographs To Support COVID-19 Response Fund, WWE Selling New Wrestlemania Shirts, Several Free Matches Now Online
– Dominik Dijakovic announced on Twitter that he is selling autographed 8x10s and Cameo video combos for $50. All proceeds from the sales will go to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.
Please RT:
Currently selling personalized 8×10 & video combos for only $50, with all proceeds to benefit CDP COVID-19 Response Fund: @funds4disaster. https://t.co/arePAkxVfr
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/fvNBeK4ppI
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) March 28, 2020
– WWE is now selling t-shirts for Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Edge vs. Randy Orton, and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.
– WWE has also uploaded several matches to Youtube for free, including John Cena vs. Edge from Backlash 2009, Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H from WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 30, and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal from WrestleMania 32.
