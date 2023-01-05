WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup

– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette.

– As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.

He wrote: “ZSJ … TMDK. THIS HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE PLAN.”

– Here’s the lineup for today’s WWE Main Event:

* Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Rip Fowler