wrestling / News

WWE News: Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan Play Heads Up, The Road to Jade Cargill vs. Naomi, Story of John Cena’s First WWE Title,

April 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan WWE Raw 8-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan played Heads Up with India Today’s Anita Britto, which you can view below:

– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at WrestleMania 41:

– WWE shwocased the rise of John Cena with his first world title victory at WrestleMania 21:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, John Cena, Liv Morgan, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading