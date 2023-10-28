wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Compares Nathan Frazer to Megamind, SmackDown LowDown Highlights
October 28, 2023 | Posted by
– Ahead of their title bout at next week’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 2, Dominik Mysterio made fun of Nathan Frazer on social media, comparing him to the DreamWorks Animation character Megamin. Dominik wrote, “Megamind lookin ass Nathanial Frazer.” You can view that exchange below:
Megamind lookin ass Nathanial Frazer https://t.co/yE8F76REGM pic.twitter.com/akIHr7uW7g
— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) October 27, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights from today’s SmackDown LowDown: