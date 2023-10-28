wrestling / News

WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Compares Nathan Frazer to Megamind, SmackDown LowDown Highlights

October 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT halloween havoc dominik mysterio vs nathan frazer Image Credit: WWE

– Ahead of their title bout at next week’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 2, Dominik Mysterio made fun of Nathan Frazer on social media, comparing him to the DreamWorks Animation character Megamin. Dominik wrote, “Megamind lookin ass Nathanial Frazer.” You can view that exchange below:

– WWE released the following video highlights from today’s SmackDown LowDown:

