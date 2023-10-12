wrestling / News

WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Reveals His Tattoo Designed by Rhea Ripley, One Hour of Carlito Moments on Playlist

October 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dominik Mysterio Rhea Ripley WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio revealed his collection of tattoo, including one he had designed by Rhea Ripley:

– WWE Playlist showcased one hour of Carlito moments:

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:

