WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Reveals His Tattoo Designed by Rhea Ripley, One Hour of Carlito Moments on Playlist
October 12, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio revealed his collection of tattoo, including one he had designed by Rhea Ripley:
– WWE Playlist showcased one hour of Carlito moments:
– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:
