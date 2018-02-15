WWE News: Donovan Dijak Launches GoFundMe For Florida Shooting Victims, Apollo Crews Names Favorite Video Games

– Donovan Dijak has launched a GoFundMe campaign to benefit victims of yesterday’s Florida school shooting. You can find out more at the link in Dijak’s link below:

– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown features Apollo Crews naming his top five favorite video games. Crews names Call of Duty: Black Ops, NCAA Football, NBA 2K, Mario Kart and FIFA ’18: