WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
December 20, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Not dead, don’t worry. pic.twitter.com/puuvZAMNRT
— Miss Drop 💦 (@DoudropWWE) December 19, 2022
– WWE released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT: