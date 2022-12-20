wrestling / News

WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

December 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Doudrop Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:

– WWE released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT:

