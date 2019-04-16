– Wrestling Inc reports that Drake Maverick will be marrying WWE 2017 Mae Young Classic contestant Renee Michelle in June. Braun Strowman, EC3, and Jeremy Borash will be groomsmen for Maverick. Cheerleader Melissa will be one of the bridesmaids.

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were at the Taking Back Sunday show over the weekend. Rollins appears on stage to do the coin toss to determine which album they would play. Where You Want To Be was the winner