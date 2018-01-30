 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Comments on WWE Debut, Dark Match Before Smackdown, Drew Gulak’s Brother Works Smackdown

January 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick 205 Live

– Drake Maverick posted to Twitter commenting on his WWE debut as the General Manager of 205 Live. The former Rockstar Spud posted:

Wrestling Inc reports that Naomi beat Natalya in the pre-Smackdown dark match.

– Drew Gulak’s brother Rory worked this week’s Smackdown as an enhancement talent, losing alongside Chris Wylde to The Bludgeon Brothers in a squash match. A clip from the match is below:

article topics :

205 Live, Drake Maverick, Drew Gulak, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading