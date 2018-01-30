wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Comments on WWE Debut, Dark Match Before Smackdown, Drew Gulak’s Brother Works Smackdown
– Drake Maverick posted to Twitter commenting on his WWE debut as the General Manager of 205 Live. The former Rockstar Spud posted:
Today is my birthday.
It took me 16 years to get here @WWE
Hello @WWEUniverse My name is #DrakeMaverick #205LiveGM pic.twitter.com/W3aWcP1BOK
– Wrestling Inc reports that Naomi beat Natalya in the pre-Smackdown dark match.
– Drew Gulak’s brother Rory worked this week’s Smackdown as an enhancement talent, losing alongside Chris Wylde to The Bludgeon Brothers in a squash match. A clip from the match is below: