WWE News: Drake Maverick Comments on WWE Debut, Dark Match Before Smackdown, Drew Gulak’s Brother Works Smackdown

– Drake Maverick posted to Twitter commenting on his WWE debut as the General Manager of 205 Live. The former Rockstar Spud posted:

Today is my birthday. It took me 16 years to get here @WWE Hello @WWEUniverse My name is #DrakeMaverick #205LiveGM pic.twitter.com/W3aWcP1BOK — Drake Maverick (@RockstarSpud) January 31, 2018

– Wrestling Inc reports that Naomi beat Natalya in the pre-Smackdown dark match.

– Drew Gulak’s brother Rory worked this week’s Smackdown as an enhancement talent, losing alongside Chris Wylde to The Bludgeon Brothers in a squash match. A clip from the match is below: