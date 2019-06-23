wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Is Depressed After Title Loss, Stomping Ground Watch Along Live Stream, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Bianca Belair Art
June 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE 24/7 champion Drake Maverick shared a video clip on his Instagram page where he’s looking quite forlorn after having lost his title back to R-Truth while Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” plays in the background. You can check out that Drake Maverick clip below.
– The WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 live stream player is now available. You can check out the Watch Along video below. The stream goes live at 7:00 pm EST.
– The latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video is out today, which features new artwork for Bianca Belair. You can check out that new video in the player below.
