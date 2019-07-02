wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Gets 24/7 ‘Sideplates,’ Street Profits Enjoy the Amenities of Raw

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– New 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick has some sideplates (so to speak) to go with his latest championship reign. Maverick, who defeated R-Truth last night on the first night of his honeymoon to cpature the title, posted the following:

– WWE posted the following video of the Street Profits backstage at Raw, where they discover the fringe benefits of being at a main roster show including catering and plenty of red Solo cups:

