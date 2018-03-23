 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Hypes Cruiserweight Championship Finals, Roderick Strong Training Video

March 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cedric Alexander Mustafa Ali Cruiserweight Championship WrestleMania 34

– Drake Maverick posted to Twitter hyping the Cruiserweight Championship tournament finals at WrestleMania 34. Mustafa Ali will battle Cedric Alexander in the finals at the PPV for the vacant title:

– WWE posted video of Roderick Strong working out at the WWE Performance Center, as you can see below:

article topics :

Drake Maverick, Roderick Strong, WrestleMania 34, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

