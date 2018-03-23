wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Hypes Cruiserweight Championship Finals, Roderick Strong Training Video
March 23, 2018 | Posted by
– Drake Maverick posted to Twitter hyping the Cruiserweight Championship tournament finals at WrestleMania 34. Mustafa Ali will battle Cedric Alexander in the finals at the PPV for the vacant title:
It really will be ‘The Heart’ vs ‘The Soul’ of @WWE205Live at #Wrestlemania
Read all about the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Final: https://t.co/Jcom1ALcix pic.twitter.com/xYqUvUszun
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 23, 2018
– WWE posted video of Roderick Strong working out at the WWE Performance Center, as you can see below: