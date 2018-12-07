Quantcast

 

WWE News: Drake Maverick Shares ‘Inspirational’ Message For Fans, Stock Down

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Drake Maverick magnanimously offered to be the WWE Universe’s inspiration following his win over Bobby Roode on Raw this week. Maverick posted the following to Twitter on Friday:L

– WWE’s strock closed at $75.05 on Friday, down $1.52 (1.99%) from the previous closing price. This comes on a day when the overall Dow Jones Industrial 30 was down 558 points (2.24%).

