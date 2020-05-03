WWE News: Drake Maverick Shares Motivational Message, Tamina Taunts Bayley Ahead of MITB, Full Kane vs. Triple H Mask vs. Title Match

– Drake Maverick, who is still competing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight title tournament despite getting released by the WWE last month, shared a new message on Twitter today referencing his situation. Previously, Maverick was the GM of 205 Live before he opted to return to the ring to compete for the interim title.

Maverick wrote, “It’s never too late to be what you should have been.” The wrestler picked up a win over Tony Nese last Wednesday on NXT in their tournament bout.

It's never too late to be what you should have been — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) May 3, 2020

– In one week, Tamina will challenge Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank 2020. In a post on Twitter, Tamina shared a photo of a promo image for the match, with a clown’s head put over Bayley’s face. You can check out that tweet below.

Tamina wrote in the caption, “A week from today!! SEE YOU SOON @itsBayleyWWE #MITB #NotAsheep Sheep.”

– WWE released the full match video featuring Triple H vs. Kane where Kane puts his mask on the line against Triple H’s World heavyweight title from the June 23, 2003 edition of Monday Night Raw. You can view the full match video below.