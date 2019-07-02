wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Shares Video Of His Honeymoon Beginning, WWE Now Previews Smackdown
– Drake Maverick has posted a video from the start of his honeymoon … no, not that kind of video. You can see the video of Maverick and wife Renee Michelle getting off to their post-wedding vacation, with Maverick being far more interested in his title than his wife, below:
With my love on our HONEYMOON – Part 1#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/udSWxAAFkH
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 2, 2019
– The latest WWE Now video is online, with four things to know before tonight’s Smackdown in San Antonio, Texas:
