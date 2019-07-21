wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Surprises R-Truth At WWE Live Event, Dawson Tweets About Loving Wrestling

July 21, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Drake Maverick Raw 7-15-19

– WWE tweeted this video from the WWE live event in Colombus tonight where Drake Maverick surprised R-Truth but was unable to win the 24/7 Title thanks to Carmella.

– Scott Dawson tweeted about how he loves wrestling for 30 minutes every night: “I know we complain a lot and we lay in the floor and whine until we get our way, but dammit man, I love coming back to the locker room, drenched in sweat, after 30 mins of pro rasslin’! Every night!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drake Maverick, R-Truth, Scott Dawson, Ashish

More Stories

loading