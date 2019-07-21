wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Surprises R-Truth At WWE Live Event, Dawson Tweets About Loving Wrestling
– WWE tweeted this video from the WWE live event in Colombus tonight where Drake Maverick surprised R-Truth but was unable to win the 24/7 Title thanks to Carmella.
.@WWEMaverick had a rough night at #WWEColumbus @CarmellaWWE @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/13mREe1VcA
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2019
– Scott Dawson tweeted about how he loves wrestling for 30 minutes every night: “I know we complain a lot and we lay in the floor and whine until we get our way, but dammit man, I love coming back to the locker room, drenched in sweat, after 30 mins of pro rasslin’! Every night!”
I know we complain a lot and we lay in the floor and whine until we get our way, but dammit man, I love coming back to the locker room, drenched in sweat, after 30 mins of pro rasslin’! Every night! #TopGuys #FTR
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 21, 2019
