wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Teases 205 Live Contract Signing, Drew Gulak Shares 205 Live Webcomic
– Drake Maverick has posted a video hyping the contract signing segment between Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the video below, in which Maverick teased a heated confrontation during the segment:
PLEASE RT
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE to air TONIGHT on @WWE205Live
PLUS: @CedricAlexander vs @mrbriankendrick
Straight after #SDLive #EXCLUSIVELY on the @WWENetwork #WWE @WWE #205Live #Cruiserweight #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/MVzs2BnlqP
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) July 31, 2018
– Drew Gulak shared a webcomic on Twitter for a “For a Better 205 Live” webcoming, as you can see below:
Tuning into #RAW? Are you an aspiring @WWE Superstar? Please enjoy this cautionary tale #ForABetter205 Live! pic.twitter.com/V7nWyhFsNB
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 30, 2018