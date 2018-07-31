Quantcast

 

WWE News: Drake Maverick Teases 205 Live Contract Signing, Drew Gulak Shares 205 Live Webcomic

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick 205 Live Drake Maverick’s

– Drake Maverick has posted a video hyping the contract signing segment between Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the video below, in which Maverick teased a heated confrontation during the segment:

– Drew Gulak shared a webcomic on Twitter for a “For a Better 205 Live” webcoming, as you can see below:

