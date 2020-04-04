wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick & R-Truth Take on WM Entrance Challenge, Supercut Features Every RKO at WM, New Network Content for Today
– WWE released a TikTok video featuring Drake Maverick taking on the WrestleMania Entrance Challenge, where he imitates Braun Strowman. You can check out that Drake Maverick video below.
Additionally, R-Truth did the challenge as well, imitating his “childhood hero” John Cena. That TikTok video is also available below:
– This week’s WWE Supercut features every RKO at WrestleMania. You can check out that video below.
– Here’s the lineup of new content set to be added to the WWE Network today, including Day One of WrestleMania 36:
WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre (10:00 am EST)
WWE Network cameras follow Drew McIntyre as he triumphs at WWE Royal Rumble and gets ready to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.
Randy Orton’s Best WrestleMania Matches (3:00 pm EST)
Relive Randy Orton’s greatest WrestleMania matches — and some unforgettable RKOs out of nowhere — against WWE’s biggest names.
WWE’s The Bump (1:00 pm EST)
The countdown to WrestleMania 36 continues on a new episode of WWE’s The Bump, featuring appearances by WWE Superstars.
WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Part 1 (6:00 pm EST)
A panel of experts will provide key analysis in the hour leading up to WrestleMania 36 Part 1.
WrestleMania 36 Part 1 (7:00 pm EST)
The Showcase of the Immortals returns to WWE Network for the first part of an unprecedented two-night extravaganza. Emanating from the WWE Performance Center, this year’s WrestleMania will be hosted by former NFL great Rob Gronkowski.
