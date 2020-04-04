WWE News: Drake Maverick & R-Truth Take on WM Entrance Challenge, Supercut Features Every RKO at WM, New Network Content for Today

– WWE released a TikTok video featuring Drake Maverick taking on the WrestleMania Entrance Challenge, where he imitates Braun Strowman. You can check out that Drake Maverick video below.

Additionally, R-Truth did the challenge as well, imitating his “childhood hero” John Cena. That TikTok video is also available below:

– This week’s WWE Supercut features every RKO at WrestleMania. You can check out that video below.

– Here’s the lineup of new content set to be added to the WWE Network today, including Day One of WrestleMania 36: