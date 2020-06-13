WWE News: Dream Match Mania Backlash Edition, Preview Video for Monday’s Raw

– WWE released Dream Match Mania Backlash Edition. Sasha Banks and Bayley are featured in this episode. You can check out that video and a synopsis below:

Backlash Superstars battle it out in three dream matches presented with a twist. The action takes place in fictional realms like Bump in the Night, Wasteland Warriors and Southpaw Regional Wrestling, all brought to life thanks to WWE 2K20’s Originals downloadable content packs.

– WWE released a new preview video for next week’s edition of Raw, which will feature the fallout of Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre from Backlash 2020. Plus, Seth Rollins extends an invitation to Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. You can check out that preview video below.