WWE News: Drew Gulak Promises to ‘Beat the Passion Back Into’ AJ Styles, Mandy Rose Calls Sonya Deville ‘Delusional,’ Pop Question Showcases the Funniest Superstar

– As previously reported, WWE announced an Intercontinental title match for Smackdown next week. AJ Styles will be defending his title against former Cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak. Gulak later commented on the announcement on Twitter, which you can see below.

Gulak wrote, “I’m gonna beat the passion back into @AJStylesOrg next Friday and then I’m gonna take the #ICTitle.”

– Also on Smackdown this week, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville had another confrontation. Earlier on, Mandy Rose had taken exception to Mandy Rose getting put on Miz TV. You can view that exchange below.

Initially, Deville tweeted, “I must be missing something here …. because I am literally superior to Mandy in every single way. But once again she’s put on Miz TV… Someone explain, please I want to understand.” Later on, Rose responded, “You must be the only person that thinks that then I guess? Thinking face So delusional you are.”

– The latest WWE Pop Question asks who is the funniest Superstar in the locker room. You can view that video below.