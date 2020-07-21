wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre and Natalya Set for The R-Truth Game Show, Bella Twins Offer Marriage Advice, Superstars Play Mad Verse City on UUDD

July 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A new episode of The R-Truth Game Show is now available On Demand for the WWE Network. It will also air later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. This week’s episode features Drew McIntyre and Natalya. You can also check out a new preview clip for this week’s episode below.

– The E! Network released a clip featuring Nikki and Brie Bella on Celebrity Call Center offering advice on arranged marriages. You can check out that clip below.

– A new UpUpDownDown video is out featuring Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Big E, Cesaro, Angelo Dawkins and Adam Cole playing Jackbox Games’ Mad Verse City. You can check out that video below.

