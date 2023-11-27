wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Plays Into Reports At Live Event, Jade Cargill Training at WWE PC

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Smackdown 9-2-22 Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

A new report from PWInsider shared some tidbits from behind the scenes at WWE:

* Drew McIntyre’s frustrations apparently continue on after his Survivor Series appearance. Yesterday’s show in Peoria, IL saw McIntyre cut an angry promo and depart the arena in a high temper, leaning into the emotional aspects of his current angle.

* Jade Cargill is reported to be working at the WWE Performance Center on a weekly basis, according to sources. Paul “Triple H” Levesque reportedly commented that he believed Cargill had been “limited” previously, and intends to ensure she’s prepared for whatever WWE might need from her.

