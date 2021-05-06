wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Answers Five Questions About His Book, Big E Joins Stick a Fork In It Podcast, Top 10 NXT Moments

May 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a new video where WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre answers five questions about his new autobiography, A Chosen Destiny. McIntyre answers five short questions, including the book’s title, if there’s an audio book version, and also an e-book format. You can view that clip below:

– WWE Superstar Big E was a guest on this week’s episode of Stick a Fork In It, the official podcast of Feeding Tampa Bay. You can check out a clip featuring Big E and Titus O’Neil below:

– The Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s episode are now available:

