WWE News: Drew McIntyre Answers Five Questions About His Book, Big E Joins Stick a Fork In It Podcast, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE released a new video where WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre answers five questions about his new autobiography, A Chosen Destiny. McIntyre answers five short questions, including the book’s title, if there’s an audio book version, and also an e-book format. You can view that clip below:

– WWE Superstar Big E was a guest on this week’s episode of Stick a Fork In It, the official podcast of Feeding Tampa Bay. You can check out a clip featuring Big E and Titus O’Neil below:

Tune into the latest episode of @FeedingTampaBay's #StickAForkInIt as @WWEBigE joins the show to discuss WrestleMania 37, hometowns, and the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable meals to families in Tampa Bay. https://t.co/k2SuCpiMiX pic.twitter.com/KFbs1cAeg8 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 6, 2021

– The Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s episode are now available: