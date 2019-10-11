– According to Wrestling Inc, Drew McIntyre is backstage at WWE SmackDown. McIntyre is draft eligible for tonight’s show, but there is no guarantee he will appear on television. McIntyre was also backstage for last week’s show.

McIntyre has been waiting to be cleared from injury, but it has not been reported if he’s cleared for action.

– The Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League will hold Bret Hart Night on Nov. 2.

– The Bella Twins read your reviews.

– Curt Stallion mini-doc ahead of this weekend’s EVOLVE events.