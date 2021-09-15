WWE News: Drew McIntyre Challenges WALTER To A Fight, Bron Breakker Has a Message For Tommaso Ciampa, NXT 2.0 Video Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre noted that with WWE coming to Europe, they will be in the same general location as WALTER. He then challenged the former NXT UK champion to a fight.

He wrote: “Seeing Imperium just gave me an idea… Hey @WalterAUT, I’m back in Europe next week on tour, you know where to find me if you want a scrap. #WWENXT”

– Bron Breakker, who made his debut on last night’s NXT 2.0, sent a message to Tommaso Ciampa.

He said: “Man, what a night for NXT 2.0, and what a night for Bron Breakker. I came in here tonight with an open mind, and I made a statement, alright? Ask LA Knight, alright? I’m here to make a statement. Ciampa, congratulations on the win. I respect ya, I got mad respect for you and what you’ve done here in NXT, but know this – I got my eye on ya now. Keep your head on a swivel, brother.”

