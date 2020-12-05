wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Chats With Matthew McConaughey, Superstars Try to Pronounce WarGames

December 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matthew McConaughey Raw WWE

– WWE released a video where Drew McIntyre has a Drew & A chat with Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who recently popped up in the WWE ThunderDome. That full video is available below:

– NXT has released a fun little clip showing Superstars and talents trying to compete with William Regal for his pronunciation of WarGames, which you can see here:

