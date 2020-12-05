wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Chats With Matthew McConaughey, Superstars Try to Pronounce WarGames
December 5, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a video where Drew McIntyre has a Drew & A chat with Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who recently popped up in the WWE ThunderDome. That full video is available below:
– NXT has released a fun little clip showing Superstars and talents trying to compete with William Regal for his pronunciation of WarGames, which you can see here:
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal may have some competition with his "𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑮𝑨𝑴𝑬𝑺" pronunciation…
😂 😂 😂 #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/3WRgkmNmgq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 5, 2020
