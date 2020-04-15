WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments on Beating Up Austin Theory, Zelina Vega Hypes Theory Ahead of MITB Qualifier

– Drew McIntyre got quippy following his beating up Austin Theory during his match with Andrade on Raw last night. McIntyre retweeted a clip of himself hitting Theory with a ringside chop with his own comment, as you can see below:

I take my role as champion very serious, always want to be teaching the younger talent. Lesson one….don’t touch my damn foot #WWERAW https://t.co/B6OmDGLQbx — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 14, 2020

– In related news, Theory is set to face Aleister Black in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on next week’s Raw. WWE posted video of Zelina Vega (who is married to Black) talking up her client, in which she says, “Listen, if anyone knows Aleister Black, it’s me. The perfect person to prepare Austin Theory for this opportunity would be me.” She end on to say that Theory is the perfect WWE Superstar that’s ready to take Money In the Bank.”