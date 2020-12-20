wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments On Broken Skull Sessions Appearance, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Official TLC Theme
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre commented on his upcoming appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.
He wrote: “Broken Skull Sessions with @steveaustinBSR drops SUNDAY on the @WWENetwork Hell of a chat. We talked for hours about the sport we love and nothing was off limits.”
Austin also replied, which you can see below.
Broken Skull Sessions with @steveaustinBSR drops SUNDAY on the @WWENetwork Hell of a chat. We talked for hours about the sport we love and nothing was off limits pic.twitter.com/QD4G0ll0uq
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 19, 2020
Hell Yeah!!! https://t.co/Cj3UNbcCJW
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 19, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– The official theme song for WWE TLC will be “Hwy 666” by Corey Taylor.
'Til Tables, Ladders, and Chairs do us part. "HWY 666" by @CoreyTaylorRock is an Official Theme Song of #WWETLC. pic.twitter.com/6hj4ua0OiE
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix
- Shane Helms on Turning Heel After The Hurricane, Ric Flair Encouraging Him to Drop the Gimmick
- Vice Tapes Content For Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, Details on Planned Episodes
- The Young Bucks Recall Being Offered WWE Contracts Before Going to AEW