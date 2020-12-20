WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments On Broken Skull Sessions Appearance, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Official TLC Theme

– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre commented on his upcoming appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

He wrote: “Broken Skull Sessions with @steveaustinBSR drops SUNDAY on the @WWENetwork Hell of a chat. We talked for hours about the sport we love and nothing was off limits.”

Austin also replied, which you can see below.

Broken Skull Sessions with @steveaustinBSR drops SUNDAY on the @WWENetwork Hell of a chat. We talked for hours about the sport we love and nothing was off limits pic.twitter.com/QD4G0ll0uq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 19, 2020

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– The official theme song for WWE TLC will be “Hwy 666” by Corey Taylor.