WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments on Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 40 Loss, Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley Auctions Livestream, More WrestleMania 40 Hype Video Packages
– Drew McIntyre posted a video on Instagram last night commenting on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns and The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania 40: Night 1. McIntyre challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 later tonight.
McIntyre wrote in the caption, “#WrestleMania will be the easiest payday of my life.” You can view his video below.
– Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley took part in a WWE World Auctions livestream for Fanatics:
– WWE released more hype video packages for WrestleMania 40, including Bayley vs. Iyo Sky and Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins:
