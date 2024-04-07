wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments on Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 40 Loss, Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley Auctions Livestream, More WrestleMania 40 Hype Video Packages

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre 3-11-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Drew McIntyre posted a video on Instagram last night commenting on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns and The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania 40: Night 1. McIntyre challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 later tonight.

McIntyre wrote in the caption, “#WrestleMania will be the easiest payday of my life.” You can view his video below.

– Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley took part in a WWE World Auctions livestream for Fanatics:

– WWE released more hype video packages for WrestleMania 40, including Bayley vs. Iyo Sky and Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins:


