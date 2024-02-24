– Drew McIntyre has booked his next title shot. He will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. McIntyre won the men’s Chamber match at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event to earn another shot at Rollins. Following his win at Elimination Chamber, McIntyre declared on social media that he is “The Saviour of WrestleMania.”

Drew McIntyre is 0-2 against Rollins in their last two title bouts, losing to him at WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Raw Day 1. It remains to be seen if the third time will be the charm. The match will be held at WrestleMania 40. The event is slated for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.

– After WWE Elimination Chamber, Dirty Dominik Mysterio was quick to show his support for “Mami” Rhea Ripley, who retained her title against Nia Jax in the main event. Mysterio wrote, “THE FU**ING BEST🖤⚖️!! #MAMI #EliminationChamber

@RheaRipley_WWE”

With the win, Ripley will now defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Lynch won the women’s Chamber match at today’s event to earn a title shot against Ripley.