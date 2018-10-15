WWE News: Drew McIntyre Discusses Learning From Failure, New WWE Survivor Series Giveaway, New WWE Music Power 10

– Drew McIntyre is featured in this new video from DDP, discussing his early failures and how he was able to learn from them…

Drew McIntyre knows what it’s like when you reach your dream, just to have it slip away. In this #MotivationalMonday he shares how he was able to kick out and why he’s stronger today than he’s ever been.

– WWE and Mattel are running a Survivor Series Elite Squad giveaway…

– Here is a new edition of the WWE Music Power 10…

The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new September 2018 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE.