WWE News: Drew McIntyre ‘Drew&A’ With Steve Austin Now Available, Superstars Wish Fans a Happy Eid, NXT UK ‘Join the Subculture’ Promo

May 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre Steve Austin - Drew & A - Drew McIntyre Peacock WWE

As noted, the Drew McIntyre Drew & A series is now available on Peacock today. The new episode features McIntyre chatting with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

– WWE released a video from WWE AL AN and WWE Superstars wishing the WWE Universe and fans around the world a happy Eid:

– WWE released a new promo video for NXT UK, promoting it as “joining the subculture” of NXT UK:

