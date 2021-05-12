wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre ‘Drew&A’ With Steve Austin Now Available, Superstars Wish Fans a Happy Eid, NXT UK ‘Join the Subculture’ Promo
– As noted, the Drew McIntyre Drew & A series is now available on Peacock today. The new episode features McIntyre chatting with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.
– WWE released a video from WWE AL AN and WWE Superstars wishing the WWE Universe and fans around the world a happy Eid:
– WWE released a new promo video for NXT UK, promoting it as “joining the subculture” of NXT UK:
