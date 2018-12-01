Quantcast

 

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Games On UpUpDownDown, Stephanie McMahon On WWE’s Partnership With V Foundation, Candice Michelle Does TED Talk

December 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre Raw 11-26-18

– Drew McIntyre is the latest guest on UpUpDownDown’s “Superstar Savepoint.”

– Stephanie McMahon wrote the following about WWE’s partnership with the V Foundation.

– Candice Michelle participated in a TED Talk called “The Authenticity of Fake”.

Candice Michelle, Drew McIntyre, Stephanie McMahon, Joseph Lee

