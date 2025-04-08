– As noted, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was medically treated after getting some real glass in his eye during his brawl with Damian Priest on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. McIntyre shared an update on social media this week, noting that he’s getting his eye checked and making progress. He wrote, “Small steps in the right direction.”

Small steps in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/ooxOMBvL2U — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 8, 2025

– PWInsider reports that there are plans for a WWE-themed experience hosted by Fantatics at The American Dream Mall in New Jersey during SummerSlam Weekend.

– WWE Vault showcased Ronda Rousey making her WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 34: