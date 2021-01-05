wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Sends Message To Goldberg, Xavier Woods & Shayna Baszler Play Back 4 Blood

January 5, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Drew McIntyre Raw

– Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to send a message to Goldberg following the latter’s surprise appearance on Monday’s Legends Night edition of RAW.

“Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get,” McIntyre wrote.

As previously reported, Goldberg is set to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31 after the company reportedly switched plans after teasing a potential Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns match.

– In a new video on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Xavier Woods and Shayna Baszler play Back 4 Blood. Here’s the description for the video:

Get ready because it’s time to TRAIN WITH THE BAEZ! BRE’s Shayna Baszler works side by side with Austin Creed to take down a horde of zombies in the super exclusive Alpha version of Back 4 Blood – made by the creators of the Left 4 Dead franchise!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Shayna Baszler, WWE, Xavier Woods, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading