WWE News: Drew McIntyre Sends Message To Goldberg, Xavier Woods & Shayna Baszler Play Back 4 Blood

– Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to send a message to Goldberg following the latter’s surprise appearance on Monday’s Legends Night edition of RAW.

“Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get,” McIntyre wrote.

As previously reported, Goldberg is set to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31 after the company reportedly switched plans after teasing a potential Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns match.

– In a new video on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Xavier Woods and Shayna Baszler play Back 4 Blood. Here’s the description for the video: