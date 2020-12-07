wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Delivers Goodie Bags To Families In Need, Bianca Belair’s DIY Survivor Series Gear
– WWE has released a new video of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre delivering goodie bags to families in need ahead of the holidays. The video includes McIntyre visiting the WWE Warehouse and collecting goodie bags to give to families at the Carver Center.
– In a new video on her YouTube channel, Bianca Belair revealed the process of making her own gear for her recent match at Survivor Series. Here’s the description for the video:
I was on Team Smackdown this year for #SurvivorSeries and I was the 1st person to qualify for the team. So, this year I decided to make a gear that resembled a team jersey…. I have never sewn reversible sequins or added he sports elastic before so I was a little intimidated by this gear… but I got it done!!!!!! Ayyyeeee!!!!!”
