WWE News: Drew McIntyre Has a Message for Keith Lee, Charlotte Flair Is Indebted to Asuka
– WWE World champion Drew McIntyre had a message on Twitter for Keith Lee, noting he will never get the WWE title as long as he’s champion. Drew McIntyre tweeted to Lee, “I respect you Keith, but this is as close as you’re going to get as long as I’m the WWE champion. #WWERaw” You can view that tweet below.
I respect you Keith, but this is as close as you’re going to get as long as I’m the WWE champion. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M22M0RjYqd
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 3, 2021
– WWE released a clip from the WWE Day Of TLC special, where Charlotte Flair speaks on her return at the event and how much she owes to Asuka. Flair revealed her attire at TLC paid homage to Asuka. You can view that clip below:
"I will always be in debt to @WWEAsuka." – @MsCharlotteWWE #WWETheDayOf: #WWETLC 2020 is now available to stream on the Free Version of @WWENetwork.https://t.co/tXHlViVhPK pic.twitter.com/LdY64jhPZC
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 3, 2021
