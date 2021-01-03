wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Has a Message for Keith Lee, Charlotte Flair Is Indebted to Asuka

January 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Keith Lee Drew McIntyre

– WWE World champion Drew McIntyre had a message on Twitter for Keith Lee, noting he will never get the WWE title as long as he’s champion. Drew McIntyre tweeted to Lee, “I respect you Keith, but this is as close as you’re going to get as long as I’m the WWE champion. #WWERaw” You can view that tweet below.

– WWE released a clip from the WWE Day Of TLC special, where Charlotte Flair speaks on her return at the event and how much she owes to Asuka. Flair revealed her attire at TLC paid homage to Asuka. You can view that clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading