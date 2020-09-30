WWE News: Drew McIntyre Has a Warning for Randy Orton, Capacity Reached for This Week’s SmackDown, Stock Update

– WWE World champion Drew McIntyre is not happy with Randy Orton following his actions at last Monday’s Raw. He delivered a warning to Orton via Twitter, which you can read below.

“This was one of the coolest moments of my career. Nothing over the top, 100% real & an opportunity to recognize those who helped me become the Champion I am today….and now it’s tainted. Randy, you’re going to find out the hard way why I was known as the Scottish Psychopath.”

– WWE has announced that the ThunderDome virtual fan capacity has been reached for this week’s episode of SmackDown. Virtual fan registration will reopen on Friday, October 2 for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. You can see the announcement below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at a price of $40.64 per share. Since that time, it’s gone up slightly to $40.65, where it currently sits as of writing this.