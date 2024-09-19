– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a new video earlier today regarding CM Punk, noting they have just one more fight. Drew McIntyre wrote, “Just one more fight and he’ll be history…” The two will face each other inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood on Saturday, October 5.

Just one more fight and he’ll be history… pic.twitter.com/AgVXG8QhAi — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 19, 2024

– Adam Pearce appears to agree that the fans have spoken and he “should let them fight”: