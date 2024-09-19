wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Has Message Regarding CM Punk, Adam Pearce Agrees That ‘Raw Is War’

September 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a new video earlier today regarding CM Punk, noting they have just one more fight. Drew McIntyre wrote, “Just one more fight and he’ll be history…” The two will face each other inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood on Saturday, October 5.

– Adam Pearce appears to agree that the fans have spoken and he “should let them fight”:

