WWE News: Drew McIntyre Hypes Chronicle Episode, Stock Closes Down
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre took to Twitter on Friday to promote the upcoming episode of WWE Chronicle on him that airs Saturday. McIntyre posted the following about the episode, which follows McIntyre from his 2020 Royal Rumble win through the prep for his match with Brock Lesnar:
We started filming Rumble through Mania & you’d think it was a movie directed by @MNightShyamalan with the twists during this period…my journey has never been the most direct route#WWEChronicle TOMORROW on @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/9qejPqsuiR
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 3, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $34.13 on Friday, down $0.52 (1.5%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.69% on the day.
