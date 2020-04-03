wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Hypes Chronicle Episode, Stock Closes Down

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Drew McIntyre took to Twitter on Friday to promote the upcoming episode of WWE Chronicle on him that airs Saturday. McIntyre posted the following about the episode, which follows McIntyre from his 2020 Royal Rumble win through the prep for his match with Brock Lesnar:

– WWE’s stock closed at $34.13 on Friday, down $0.52 (1.5%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.69% on the day.

