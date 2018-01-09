wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Hypes The NXT Awards, WWE Wishes Ruby Riott a Happy Birthday, Drew Gulak Posts Workout Pic
January 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre released the following video, hyping the NXT awards and promising to come back bigger &better than ever…
#NXTAwardMale and #NXTAwardOverall nominee @DMcIntyreWWE has a message for the #NXTUniverse! #DrewMcIntyre pic.twitter.com/JSVCvRKTqQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2018
– Drew Gulak posted the following on Twitter, showing that he’s getting in a workout ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live…
Growth is never by mere chance; it is the result of forces working together! Let's continue working together tonight on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/lg9xGk4gQl
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 9, 2018
– WWE posted the following on Instagram, wishing Ruby Riott a happy birthday…