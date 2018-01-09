 

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Hypes The NXT Awards, WWE Wishes Ruby Riott a Happy Birthday, Drew Gulak Posts Workout Pic

January 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Drew McIntyre released the following video, hyping the NXT awards and promising to come back bigger &better than ever…

– Drew Gulak posted the following on Twitter, showing that he’s getting in a workout ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live…

– WWE posted the following on Instagram, wishing Ruby Riott a happy birthday…

Happy Birthday to the leader of The #RiottSquad @rubyriottwwe!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

