WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Nervous About His WWE 24 Special, Baron Corbin Set for NFL Watch Party, Full Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon Ladder Match
– As previously reported, the WWE 24 special on Drew McIntyre, “Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One,” debuted on the WWE Network today. Earlier today, McIntyre commented on the special via his Twitter account. The special is now available on demand on the streaming service.
McIntyre tweeted, “I’ll be honest, I’m nervous as hell for my #WWE24. It isn’t about Drew McIntyre the WWE Champ, it’s about Drew Galloway, the man. There are parts I know I’ll never be able to re-watch, but I hope my journey inspires at least one person. To all my friends and family, thank you.” You can view his tweet below:
I'll be honest, I'm nervous as hell for my #WWE24. It isn't about Drew McIntyre the WWE Champ, it's about Drew Galloway, the man. There are parts I know I'll never be able to re-watch, but I hope my journey inspires at least one person. To all my friends and family, thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4cqFPkGmTs
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 4, 2020
– WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has been announced for an NFL Week 4 Home Team Watch Party he will be taking part in with Damien Williams and Danny Woodhead. The watch party will be streamed on Fantasy Football Today’s Twitch channel started at 4:00 pm EST.
Week 4 Home Team Watch Party 🏈
– @WWE star @BaronCorbinWWE
– Chiefs RB Damien Williams
– PPR legend @danny__woodhead
Watch at 4PM ET: https://t.co/mEIo05ZVPf
— Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) October 4, 2020
– WWE released a full match video featuring Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match from the October 4, 2019 episode of SmackDown. That video is available below:
