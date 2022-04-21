WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Rooting for Tyson Fury This Weekend, NXT UK Preview Video, Xavier Woods at PAX East

– Sky Sports asked Drew McIntyre about his rival, Tyson Fury’s, upcoming boxing match against Dillian Whyte slated for Saturday, April 23. Drew McIntyre says he’s still rooting for Fury despite their verbal rivalry. You can check out that clip below:

– A new preview is out for today’s edition of NXT UK, featuring the first 2-out-of-3 Falls Match in NXT UK’s history. Moustache Mountain defends the NXT UK tag team titles against Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter. You can view that preview below:

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will be joining G4 for their PAX East Day 1 coverage, which you can see below: