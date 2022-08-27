wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
August 27, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown.
He wrote: “I’m still breathing.”
…I’m still breathing #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/eyLVaxDa3D
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 27, 2022
– WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.
– WWE has shared a new clip look at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.
