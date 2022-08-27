wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 8-26-22 Roman Reigns Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown.

He wrote: “I’m still breathing.

– WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

– WWE has shared a new clip look at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.

Drew McIntyre, WWE Rivals, WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

