WWE News: Drew McIntyre Issues Advance Warning to NXT, Stat on Randy Orton’s Grand Slam Win, Mojo Rawley Reacts to Loss

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WWE NXT NXT Live Event

– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter issuing an advance warning to the NXT roster as he prepares to return to the ring. You can see the post below. McIntyre has been out of action since suffering a torn bicep in his match with Andrade “Cien” Almas at NXT Takeover: WarGames in November.

– The WWE Stats and Info Twitter account noted that Randy Orton’s US Championship win over Bobby Roode at Fastlane makes him one of only two people that won the Grand Slam Championship with the US Title as their final acheivement. It also noted that Orton was challenging for the US Championship for the first time in his career:

– Mojo Rawley posted to Twitter reacting to his loss as part of the six-man tag team match during the Fastlane Kickoff show:

