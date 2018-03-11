WWE News: Drew McIntyre Issues Advance Warning to NXT, Stat on Randy Orton’s Grand Slam Win, Mojo Rawley Reacts to Loss

– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter issuing an advance warning to the NXT roster as he prepares to return to the ring. You can see the post below. McIntyre has been out of action since suffering a torn bicep in his match with Andrade “Cien” Almas at NXT Takeover: WarGames in November.

Consider this advanced warning. As much great stuff as I’m watching in @WWE & @WWENXT I’ve noticed some complacency across the board. Sitting ducks. I’ve never worked this hard in my life. If you’re across the ring from me & you’re not on my level…I will eat you alive #TickTock — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 11, 2018

– The WWE Stats and Info Twitter account noted that Randy Orton’s US Championship win over Bobby Roode at Fastlane makes him one of only two people that won the Grand Slam Championship with the US Title as their final acheivement. It also noted that Orton was challenging for the US Championship for the first time in his career:

In @RandyOrton’s nearly 16-year @WWE career, this is the FIRST time he is competing in a match to become US Champion. (He DID compete in #USTitle matches in 2006, but he was defending the title as a substitute for Booker T, so he was not eligible to become the new champion.) — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) March 12, 2018

.@RandyOrton joins @IAmJericho as the only @WWE Superstars to achieve the #WWE Grand Slam Championship with the #USTitle as the final accomplishment. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) March 12, 2018

– Mojo Rawley posted to Twitter reacting to his loss as part of the six-man tag team match during the Fastlane Kickoff show: